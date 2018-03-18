Governor Herbert presents Utah National Guardsmen with honors for bravery in combat

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DRAPER, Utah - Governor Gary Herbert presented medals to several Utah National Guard soldiers Sunday.

The soldiers served in Afghanistan in 2017 with Bravo Company of the 1st Battalion, 19th Special Forces Group.

The soldiers are from Utah for the most part, but others are from Arizona, California, Montana, Texas and Wyoming, and saw some of the most intense combat in the war on terrorism.

Three soldiers received the Silver Star, the third highest combat award. Four had Bronze Stars with "V" device pinned on their chests.

Seven soldiers received the Army Commendation Medal with "V" device, and four were given Purple Hearts.

"When the chips were down, when bullets were flying and people were dying all around them, they did the right things," Utah National Guard Major General Jeff Burton said. "They exhibited tremendous bravery to protect their own."

Some of the soldiers served alongside Staff Sgt. Aaron Butler of Monticello who was killed in combat on August 17, 2017 when a vehicle he was in came in contact with an improvised exposive device (IED).

Here's a list of all the award recipients:

Staff Sgt. Caldwell, Silver Star

Sgt. 1st Class Madsen, Silver Star

Staff Sgt. Walrath, Silver Star

Staff Sgt. Edwards, Bronze Star with "V" device

Staff Sgt. Kennington, Bronze Star with "V" device

Sgt. 1st Class Mellor, Bronze Star with "V" device

Master Sgt. Muramoto, Bronze Star with "V" device

Sgt. 1st Class Speck, Bronze Star with "V" device

Staff Sgt. Ashford, Army Commendation Medal with "V" device

Staff Sgt. Flores, Army Commendation Medal with "V" device

Sgt. Major Gifford, Army Commendation Medal with "V" device

Staff Sgt. Lake, Army Commendation Medal with "V" device

Sgt. Major Miller, Army Commendation Medal with "V" device

Staff Sgt. Murray, Army Commendation Medal with "V" device

Sgt. 1st Class Wilcox, Army Commendation Medal with "V" device

Staff Sgt. Ashford, Purple Heart

Staff Sgt. Caldwell, Purple Heart

Sgt. Major Gifford, Purple Heart