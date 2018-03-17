× Utah Jazz beat Sacramento Kings for ninth straight win and 21st of last 23 games

SALT LAKE CITY – The Utah Jazz eked out a win against the Sacramento Kings at Vivint Smart Home Arena Saturday night.

The final score was Jazz 103, Kings 97.

The Jazz won its ninth straight game and 21st of the last 23 games played, beginning on January 24.

Jazz rookie Donovan Mitchell led all scorers with 28 points. Rudy Gobert had 22 points, 13 rebounds and 4 blocked shots.

Four other Jazz players scored in double figures.

Buddy Hield had 23 points to lead the Kings.

The New Orleans Pelicans, Denver Nuggets and Minnesota Timberwolves all lost Saturday night and the Jazz now stand in fifth place in the Western Conference with 12 games left in the regular season.