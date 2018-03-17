Moab Police arrest suspects in Colorado home invasion and aggravated vehicle theft

MOAB, Utah – Moab City Police helped detectives with the Greeley, Colorado Police Department capture a pair of suspects Saturday morning.

According to the Moab Police Department, the Greeley officers notified them Friday afternoon that two suspects in a home invasion and an aggravated vehicle theft were believed to be staying at the Days Inn on Main Street.

Officers checked at the front desk and determined that 25-year-old Michael A. Vieyra and 35-year-old Katherine Cathey were at the hotel.

They arrived in a white GMC pickup truck that was determined to have been stolen in Montrose, Colorado on March 15.

After keeping surveillance on the hotel throughout the night, officers evacuated the hotel at 9 a.m. Saturday as a precaution.

A short time later, Vieyra exited the hotel room and was confronted by officers.

He retreated and attempted to barricade himself inside, but officers prevented that and Vieyra fled barefooted.

He ran through the parking lot, jumped a fence, and hid inside a vehicle.

A citizen directed officers to the car and they arrested Vieyra without incident.

Cathey gave herself up to officers inside the hotel room.

Both suspects were booked into the Grand County Jail.

Moab Police Chief Jim Winder praised his department as well as significant assistance from the Sheriff’s Offices in San Juan and Grand Counties as well as the Utah Highway Patrol.