× Man crashes into police cruiser in chase after assaulting girlfriend

WEST VALLEY CITY – A man was arrested this morning after police say what began as domestic abuse turned into a police chase. That chase ended with the suspect crashing into two SUVs and a police car.

West Valley City West Valley Police say 23-year-old Niko Martinez was caught strangling his girlfriend by her brother. While the brother did use a taser on the suspect police say Martinez managed to take the brother’s car keys.

When police responded to the incident at 3100 South and 2700 West, the victim told them Martinez had made threats towards the officers saying he was going to “take them out.”

One officer saw the suspect get into a car and try to make his escape, that’s when officers say the immediately started chasing him “despite wet road conditions.”

“The risk of catching the guy, you know, you’ve got to weigh that very carefully, the crime versus the risk of the public,” said Lt. Steve Burke with the West Valley City Police department.

The pursuit didn’t last long. Officers say Martinez crashed at the intersection of 3500 South and 2700 West into the vehicles.

According to West Valley City Police, an officer sustained minor injuries and the other people in the SUVs were not injured.

While the victim told officers that Martinez was armed, police did not find any weapons on him or in the car.

Martinez was initially taken to the hospital but police say he is facing “multiple charges” including aggravated assault, robbery and fleeing police.