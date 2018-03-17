Luck o’ the Irish celebrated in downtown Salt Lake City

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SALT LAKE CITY - Snow and rain did not put a damper on the 40th annual St. Patrick's Day Parade in downtown Salt Lake City Saturday morning.

After the parade, revelers gathered at the Gallivan Center for the Siamsa, Utah's Celtic Festival sponsored by the local Hibernian Society.

"The Irish actually have quite a large footprint in Utah," Mollie Murphydale with the Hibernian Society said. "In Park City with the mines I would say a majority of the miners were Irish."

There was live music, dancing and plenty of food at the celebration of Irish culture in Utah.