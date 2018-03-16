× Suspect leads police on multi-county high speed chase

VERNAL, Utah – A 25-year-old man led police on a high speed chase that reached speeds of over 100 mph and crossed at least two Utah counties.

Around 10:30 Friday morning, Uinta County dispatch received a request from the Summit County Sheriff’s Office to help find a man who had been speeding on I-80 in a gray Chrysler 300.

Uinta County Sheriff, Doug Matthews, located the vehicle on County Road 151 near Barker Ranch.

Again, the suspect sped off, reaching speeds of over 100 mph on Yellow Creek Road and then on Highway 150.

The chase came to an end when the suspect vehicle rammed into a Sheriff Deputy’s vehicle and crashed into a loading dock, according to a post on the sheriff’s Facebook page.

The suspect tried running away, but was caught after a short foot chase.

He has been identified as Lucas M. Olde and was arrested on suspicion of aggravated assault on a peace officer, eluding, reckless driving, and driving under suspension.

Olde is also accused of possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance and had a felony warrant for his arrest out of the state of South Dakota.