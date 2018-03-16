Semi trucks crash in Spanish Fork Canyon; more snow, ice on the way

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SPANISH FORK, Utah - Slick roads and black ice led to a crash in Spanish Fork Canyon Friday Morning.

The Utah Highway Patrol said a semi truck jack-knifed after hitting a patch of black ice on US-6 in Spanish Fork Canyon.

That caused a second semi to crash, spilling about 200 gallons of fuel on the road.

All lanes have since reopened.

More storms are on the way and UHP says we can expect more of these hazardous driving conditions through the weekend.

"That weather can change quickly. It can go from 70 degrees one day to snow next day so we're not out of woods yet," Utah Highway Patrol Lt. Todd Royce said. "People have to be aware of that and be aware that the next day or two, we could see snow squalls coming through and be prepared for that."