Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SALT LAKE CITY - David Stockton, son of NBA Hall of Famer, John Stockton, set to join the Utah Jazz.

According to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, the younger Stockton will sign a 10-day contract.

Story on guard David Stockton signing a 10-day contract with the Utah Jazz, where his father, John, played his Hall of Fame career. https://t.co/eOnpTLauit — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) March 16, 2018

David Stockton played college ball at the same school where his father played, Gonzaga University. He most recently played for the Reno Bighorns in the NBA's G-League.