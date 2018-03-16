Recipe: Irish Coddle and Soda Bread

It's almost St. Patrick's day so Lindsey Hargett of LK Cooking showed us how to make some traditional Irish dishes to celebrate. Check out the recipes below for her delicious Irish Coddle (sausage and potato stew), and Irish Soda Bread.
For more great recipes, visit Lindsey's website here.
Irish Coddle
Ingredients:
- 8 slices bacon, chopped into small pieces
- 1 pound high-quality pork sausages (beer bratwurst works great)
- 1 tablespoon all-purpose flour
- 1 bottle Guinness beer (or beef broth, if you don`t want to cook with alcohol)
- 2 pounds Yukon gold potatoes, cut into 1' pieces
- 2 large onions, cut in half root to tip then into thin slices
- 4 cloves garlic, minced
- 4 tablespoons fresh minced parsley
- 3 bay leaves
- 1 teaspoon dried thyme
- Salt and pepper, to taste
- 2 cups beef broth
Directions:
- Preheat the oven to 300°.
- Heat a large Dutch oven over medium-high heat. Add in the bacon and saute until crisp, about five minutes. Remove the bacon to a plate lined with paper towels.
- Add a couple of sausages into the pot at a time, and sear on each side until just golden brown (no need to cook all the way through; they will finish cooking in the final step). Continue until all sausages have been seared. Remove to a plate to let cool slightly. Once you can handle them, cut them into 2' sections.
- Reduce the heat in the pan to low, then whisk in the flour. Cook for 2 minutes, until the mixture starts to thicken. Remove from heat.
- Slowly whisk in the bottle of Guinness (or beef broth) until incorporated.
- Place the bacon, potatoes, onions, garlic, herbs, and sausage into the pot. Stir to combine.
- Pour in the beef broth. Place lid on, and braise in the oven for 2 hours.
Irish Soda Bread
Ingredients:
- 3 1/2 cups all-purpose flour
- 2 tablespoons caraway seeds (optional)
- 1 teaspoon baking soda
- 3/4 teaspoon salt
- 1 1/2 cups buttermilk
Directions:
- Preheat oven to 425°F. Lightly flour baking sheet.
- Mix flour, caraway seeds (if using), baking soda and salt in large bowl.
- Slowly mix in the buttermilk and stir until it is just mixed together (there will be some small clumps).
- Mold the dough into a ball. Turn it out onto a lightly floured countertop, and knead just until dough just starts to come together (about 1 minute).
- Shape dough into a 6' loaf. Place onto your prepared baking sheet. Cut a large 'X' across the top of the loaf.
- Bake until the loaf is golden brown and sounds hollow when tapped, about 35 minutes.
- Transfer to a cooling rack and cool completely before slicing.