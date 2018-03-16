Plain City residents on edge after a rash of thefts

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

PLAIN CITY, Utah - After stolen truck and hundreds of dollars were swiped from unlocked cars in a Plain City neighborhood, residents are hoping others will be on the lookout and take some simple advice they had to learn the hard way.

“We live out in Plain City so we feel like we're safe out here,” Riley DellaLucia said.

But this home surveillance video makes them feel otherwise. You can see two people sneaking around homes and checking car doors late Sunday night.

By Monday morning, “The truck was gone,” DellaLucia said.

It was a rude awakening for DellaLucia as he looked outside at his driveway to find out his truck was stolen.

“It was surprising because you never think it's going to happen to you but once the surprise wears off you get angry,” DellaLucia said.

He admits, it was a crime of opportunity.

“They were coming around the neighborhood looking for something to steal and the keys happen to be in the truck,” DellaLucia said.

Riley asked his neighbor to check his security footage, and it caught the criminals in the act as they tried to get into Rex Malan's truck.

“I know my wife feels intruded on even though they didn't take anything of ours it was an invasion I privacy so to speak,” Rex Malan said.

And if you fast forward the thieves go out of frame and get behind the wheel of Riley's White 2017 Dodge Ram and drive out of the neighborhood.

“The first thing we did we have a neighborhood Facebook page sure enough as the day went on we found out there had been other things in the neighborhood,” DellaLucia said.

Several homeowners had their cars broken into with hundreds of dollars stolen.

“We weren't the first,” DellaLucia said.

Now neighbors and police are on the lookout for the two in the security footage.

“There’s a lot of people who work for what we have and when this happens they feel intruded on,” Malan said.

“Do you think you'll ever see your truck again I'm starting to doubt it,” DellaLucia said.

They've made police reports but haven't heard of any leads yet.