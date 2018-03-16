People and a pet honored for heroic actions by the American Red Cross

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SALT LAKE CITY - The Red Cross hosted its annual Everyday Heroes event in Salt Lake City at the Little America Hotel.

14 local people, and one pet, were honored for their heroic actions. Fox 13's Bob Evans emceed the event.

“Fox 13 is a very proud supporter of the American Red Cross and the heroes being honored here this morning,” Evans said.

The Red Cross’s spokesperson, Rich Woodruff, said he looks forward to this event every year.

“We look for ordinary people who have done extraordinary things, of course most of them don’t consider themselves heroes,” Woodruff said. “It (the event) kind of embodies the Red Cross spirit of humanitarianism.”

If you want to donate money, time and/or blood to the Red Cross, you can click here.