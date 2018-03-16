One Pan Breakfast Skillet

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Ingredients

I can of your Tomato sauce of choice, Enough to coat the bottom of the a large skillet(Make sure its thick)

½ Red onion julienned

3 cloves crushed Garlic

Thinly sliced prosciutto

5 room temp eggs

Salt and Pepper

Butter and Olive oil

1 tbsp fresh oregano

1 Monterey Jack Cheese

2 tbsp Chilli Flakes

In a skillet preheat some butter or oil and saute the onions and garlic. Add your can of tomato sauce and bring to a light simmer. Then make 5 wells for the eggs and crack them directly into the pan. Coverand cook the eggs to the desired doneness. Add shredded cheese and melt. Finish with salt pepper and oregano and prosciutto.

