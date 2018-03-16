Help a hungry Utahan through the 32nd Annual Scouting for Food Drive

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

One in every six children is unsure of where their next meal will come from. To put that into perspective, that's an equivalent of filling the Vivint Smart Home Arena EIGHT times over.

Not to mention the 392,000 Utahans or 13 percent of our population who are at risk of missing a meal today. Thankfully, through generous donations of food, time and money from the previous year, the Utah Food Bank was able to distribute more than 39 million pounds of food. That much food equates to close to 33 million means to Utahan's facing hunger.

The 32nd Annual Scouting for Food will be held on Saturday, March 17. Utah residents are encouraged to fill any bag or box with non-perishable food donations and leave them by their front door by 9:00 am for the Scout pick-up.

Approximately 180,000 Cub Scouts and Boy Scouts from all three Utah scout councils (Utah National Parks, Trapper Trails, and Great Salt Lake Councils) will participate in this year`s Scouting for Food, with The Utah National Guard offering logistical support. Since 1997, Scouting for Food has brought in enough food from generous contributes to provide over 18 million meals for Utahan's statewide. This year, Scouts hope to hit the 20 million meal.

If every household in Utah puts out at least two cans of food, the Utah Food Bank and the Scouts will be able to reach their goal of 20 million meals.

The most-needed food items include canned meats, peanut butter, boxed meals, chili, canned fruits and vegetables. The Utah Food Bank asks to please not include any glass items. Food drives give us great variety, so if you select items your family enjoys, a family in need is sure to do the same.

For more information, visit www.utahfoodbank.org.