× Woman killed in crash on SR-59 in southern Utah

SOUTHERN UTAH — A woman who suffered critical injuries in a crash that closed State Route 59 in southern Utah has died.

Officer Ken Thompson of the Hurricane Police Department said officers were dispatched to mile post 21 on SR-59 just after 2 p.m.

Thompson said a Nissan Xterra traveling southbound left the road, came back on the road and was T-boned by a Nissan truck traveling northbound. Police believe the driver of the Xterra over-corrected upon re-entering the roadway.

A 25-year-old woman in the Xterra was taken to a hospital in critical condition, and later Thursday she was pronounced deceased. Her identity has not been released.

The two occupants of the truck were taken to a local hospital to be treated for injuries not considered life-threatening.

The road was closed for about a half an hour before crews were able to clear the scene.

It was not immediately clear what caused the Xterra to leave the road. Police said the road was wet from rain but said there was no snow or ice present.