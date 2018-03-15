Utah Jazz beat Suns to secure eighth win in a row

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SALT LAKE CITY -- Donovan Mitchell and Rudy Gobert led the Jazz to a 116-88 win over the Phoenix Suns Thursday night.

They have now won eight games in a row, and 20 of their last 22 games to move up to the seventh spot in the Western Conference standings at 39-30.

Mitchell led the Jazz with 23 points, and Gobert had 21 points and 13 rebounds. Joe Ingles made four 3-pointers and finished with 17 points, while Ricky Rubio had a double-double with 12 points and 11 rebounds.

Dante Exum played in his first game of the season after injuring his shoulder in the preseason. He scored 10 points off the bench.

The game got physical in the third quarter when Jared Dudley and Marquese Chriss both pushed Ricky Rubio. Dudley and Chriss were both ejected. Ingles and Mitchell were given technical fouls for jumping into the fight.