Utah Adventure: The Old Capitol Storytelling Festival

The Old Capitol Storytelling festival is an inexpensive, family-friendly, informative event that you won't want to miss.

Going on from March 22 to the 26, this event takes place in multiple different locations including Delta, Fillmore, Garrison and Eskdale, Utah. It features 30 storytellers, along with musicians, ten concerts, dancers, contests, exhibits, tours and more.

This event helps to collect and present stories representing all time periods within the 1850s Utah territory, including its prehistoric past, indigenous peoples and contemporary concerns through a variety of entertaining ways.

Featured storytellers include Emmy Award winner Ken Verdoia, the world-renowned One Voice Children's Choir, John Lennon Songwriting Competition winners Cherie Call and Lyndy Butler, Sam Payne, Clive Romney and more.

For more information, visit www.oldcapitolstoryfest.com.