Teen fighting for his life after being hit by SUV in Eagle Mountain

EAGLE MOUNTAIN, Utah -- Aaron Wynn, 14, is in the ICU at Primary Children’s Hospital fighting for his life after he was hit by an SUV in Eagle Mountain while riding his bicycle.

“It was really hard to walk in that room for the first time,” said Kathaleen Wynn, Aaron’s Grandmother. “He was so pale and didn't look like himself at all. It was awful.”

Five days after the accident, he is still in a medically induced coma.

“I know he's fighting for his life right now; I just believe that in my heart,” Wynn said.

The 14-year-old has been fighting since Saturday afternoon, when he was hit by an SUV while riding his bicycle in Eagle Mountain. His friend made it across Pony Express Parkway first, but as Aaron followed he was hit.

“He was tossed quite a ways, and I didn't know if the impact of the car hitting him hurt him the most or the fall after that,” Wynn said.

Those driving by stopped to help, rendering first aid and giving him a blessing while they waited for first responders. That's when his grandmother got the tragic news.

“Terrifying," she said. "It was a phone call you never want to get."

As Aaron's mother told her about what happened, she could hear a helicopter in the background.

“Terrifying, because you know as soon as they say we're Life-Flighting them, it's horrible,” Wynn said.

When they got to the hospital, doctors feared the worst. Aaron's loved ones gave him a blessing. Then, minutes later, the doctors had a promising update.

“I don't know if it was the power of prayer or what, but the pressure in his brain dropped and that gave him a fighting chance,” Wynn said.

And knowing Aaron, his grandmother says he'll take advantage of that chance.

“He is a fighter," she said. "He is a fighter. He's one of those quiet, strong kids.”

Now his family has heartbreaking wait as he remains in a coma.

“He always has a sparkle in his eyes, and I can't wait to see that sparkle again,” Kathaleen said.

The family says they are beyond grateful for the hospital staff and the people who stopped to help Aaron after he was hit. They are now overwhelmed with medical expenses. Loved ones set up a GoFundMe page to assist.

Police are investigating and say the driver is cooperating, but at this time it seems like a tragic accident.