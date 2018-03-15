Stretches and workouts that are great for seniors

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Older adults benefit from physical activity and exercise-so much so that it can help reduce the risk of chronic disease and falls. In fact, Salt Lake County Aging & Adult Services has 16 different senior centers around the valley that offer health programming, fitness classes and exercise facilities that are free and open to the public over age 60. The opportunity to better your health is never out of reach.

There are many exercises older people can do from cardio to strength, balance to stretching, there's an endless list of possibilities. Jayme Haight is a health educator for Salt Lake County Aging & Adult Services and showed us how to perform a few of these beneficial exercises.

Check out the video above to see how to do each exercise and visit www.slco.org/aging-adult-services/.