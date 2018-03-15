St. Patrick’s Day DUI blitz starts Friday night

WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah – Drivers can expect to see more police officers on the roads this weekend.

Officers are beefing up patrols for Saint Patrick’s Day and other festivities like March Madness games and the Bon Jovi concert.

Law enforcement said officers will be working 100 hours of overtime.

The extra shifts will include a DUI blitz in Salt Lake County starting Friday night.

Utah Highway Patrol Troopers are giving you a few “alternative routes” to take this weekend; get behind the wheel sober or take a cab, Uber or Lyft ride.

Last year Utah troopers made 55 DUI arrests over St. Patrick’s Day weekend.

Officer Richardson stands ready to offer drive drunk drivers a ride to the police station this #StPatricksDay, but somehow we’re guessing you’d rather choose a safe ride home. #dontgetpinched pic.twitter.com/aPBVCyYkcX — WVC Police (@WVCPD) March 15, 2018