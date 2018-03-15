Learn how to trust in your sixth sense

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Everyone has a sixth sense, whether they know it or not. You may have heard this sixth sense referred to as a "gut instinct" and Laurel Hill, a psychic medium and instructor from Granite Peaks, is teaching people how to trust it.

According to Laurel, it's hard to trust your own intuition because of self-doubt, but that's where her six-week course could help. The class helps you trust your sixth sense by reading other peoples energy and learning just how accurate you can be in situations.

Students learn how to enhance their energy and self-awareness through meditation and visualization of key energy centers in their own bodies called Chakras. They also learn different methods and tools to use for psychic readings so they can practice on other students. Most of all, though, they learn to believe in themselves and the life they chose to live. In this class, there are no mistakes in life, only lessons to be learned.

The class does not allow students to give any negative predictions such as death, and instead, a lot of spiritual counseling is achieved. Laurel claims that a reputable psychic does not predict death, but instead focuses on the positive aspects of the changes coming up in someone's life.

Laurel comes from a family tree of psychic mediums and has been giving readings for ten years. She's taught this six-week class from 2009 to 2014 and ended up taking a break for a few years, but now she's back at it thanks to all the constant pleas from her former students and clients.

If you're interested in learning more about Laurel's class or want to enroll, visit www.granitepeaks.org or call 385-646-5439.