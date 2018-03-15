Get a photo with twin baby bears at the International Sportsmens Expo

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Utah's largest outdoor and sportsmen's event is back with the International Sportsmen's Expo happening March 15 to March 18. With more than 325 companies offering camping and outdoor gear, fishing tackle and hunting accessories, there's something for everyone in the family.

Plus, there will be loads of different trucks, boats, campers, four-wheelers and accessories. Free activities and seminars are offered for anyone from beginners to experts.

One of the exhibitors at the event will be Yellowstone Bear World. The drive-thru wildlife park came all the way from Yellowstone with two twin baby cubs in tow.

If you attend the International Sportsmen's Expo and visit the Yellowstone Bear World spot, you'll have the opportunity to take a picture with the baby cubs and hold them. All of the money from this photo-op event goes to help better Yellowstone Bear World and give their wildlife the support they need.

The International Sportsmen's Expo will be held at Mountain America Expo Center on 9575 South State Street in Sandy.

Hours

Thursday, March 15: 12:00 pm - 9:00 pm

Friday, March 16: 12:00 pm - 9:00 pm

Saturday, March 17: 10:00 am - 8:00 pm

Sunday, March 18: 10:00 am - 5:00 pm

Tickets

Adult Admission: $14.00

Youth 15 and under: FREE

For more information, visit their website here.