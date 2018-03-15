Two dead after crash closes 3300 South near 900 East

SALT LAKE COUNTY — Two people were killed after a car crashed into a power pole near 3300 South and 950 East Thursday evening, and EB/WB lanes are expected to remain closed until 9 p.m.

Unified Police confirm the driver of the vehicle was pronounced dead at the scene. A female passenger was transported to a hospital, where she was later pronounced deceased.

Fox 13 News first heard report of the crash around 4:30 p.m.

Police say the crash knocked a power pole off of its base and it is no longer stable. They expect east and westbound lanes of 3300 South to remain closed in the area until about 9 p.m.

Details about the cause of the crash were not immediately available. The identities of the deceased have not yet been released.

Fox 13 News will update this story as more details emerge.