Dublin coddle with pearl barley 

A nice change from Irish stew, coddle is traditional Irish comfort food.

Ingredients

1 large onion, chopped

6 slices of thick streaky bacon rashers, roughly chopped

(800g) 2-3 large waxy potatoes, peeled and cut in 1cm slices

8 butchers sausages

500ml chicken stock

1 bay leaf

100g pearl barley

A good handful of fresh parsley, roughly chopped

Sea salt and ground black pepper

A generous knob of butter

Recipe

Preheat the oven to 220˚C/425°

Place a large frying pan over a medium-high heat and add a drop of oil. Fry the bacon and sausages until golden brown on all sides. Remove to a plate lined with kitchen paper.

Place the onions across the base of a casserole dish, layer up with the bay leaf, bacon and sausages, pearl barley and finish with a layer of potatoes. Pour over the stock and place the pot, covered, over a high heat and bring to the boil. Lower the heat and simmer for 30 minutes.

Remove the lid and dot the potatoes with butter. Season with sea salt and ground black pepper and transfer to the oven and cook for 15 minutes or until the potatoes turn golden brown.

Serve generous ladleful’s of the stew in deep bowls with parsley and crusty bread to mop up the juices.

Recipe: Smith's