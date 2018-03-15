Don’t miss the St. Pet-Ricks Adoption Event

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

What do you get when you hold an adoption event on St. Patrick's Day? Well, St. Pet-Rick's of course.

Salt Lake County Animal Services is holding their St. Pet-Ricks Adoption Event on March 16 and 17. At this event, you can adopt one of the many homeless animals for just $17.

Calista Pearson of SLCO Animal Services also filled us in on a few things pet owners should remember with the warmer weather. Firstly, it's actually against the law to not have your dog on a leash or to not pick up their poop. In fact, if you're caught doing either, you could receive a fine. Calista also encourages people to register your pet if you live anywhere in the Salt Lake Valley.

For more information on SLCO Animal Services or about the adoption event, visit www.slco.org/animal-services/