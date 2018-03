× Crash slows evening commute traffic on I-215 East

SALT LAKE COUNTY, Utah — A crash forced Utah Highway Patrol officials to close the left lane of I-215 East during the evening commute Thursday.

The Utah Department of Transportation reports the crash happened shortly before 5 p.m. at 4500 S, near mile post 3.

The crash scene is expected to be cleared shortly before 6 p.m.