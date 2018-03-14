× Utah students join nationwide walkout in protest of gun violence

SALT LAKE CITY — Thousands of students at Utah schools joined their peers Wednesday in a nationwide protest against gun violence.

Students walked out of their respective schools beginning at 10 a.m. – exactly one month after 17 students died in a mass shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida.

“I came out here to support everyone – to support everyone that happened in the school shooting in Florida. It means a lot to me ’cause I do have family in Florida and it’s very near to me that we just come together united to help what happened,” said Richard Hill, a Utah student who participated in Wednesday’s protest.

Walkout organizers asked participants to spend 17 minutes – one minute for each victim in the Parkland shooting – protesting as they saw fit.

