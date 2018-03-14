× Teen who threatened violence at West Jordan middle school in custody

WEST JORDAN, Utah – A teen is in custody after allegedly making violent threats toward a middle school on social media.

Police said parents called authorities Tuesday night about a boy threatening violence at Joel P. Jensen Middle School in West Jordan.

The threat has been resolved, according to a post on the school’s Facebook page.

School officials said extra officers will be at the school as a precaution.

The school said in a Facebook post,

Proud of the student that came forward with information from social media that led to the police making an arrest this evening. Every statement on social media will be taken as being serious, so be very careful. The threat is resolved thanks to this student that decided to report the post and our great West Jordan Police Department. You may see a few extra officers at school tomorrow [Wednesday]. Please thank them for what they do!