Former MLB prospect released after video of domestic assault surfaces [GRAPHIC]

HOUSTON – A former baseball prospect has been cut by his Pennsylvania minor league team after police released disturbing video of a 2016 domestic assault in a stadium stairwell.

Danry Vasquez, 24, was playing for the Corpus Christi Hooks — the AA minor league affiliate of the Houston Astros – when he was arrested for domestic violence in the August 2016 incident, according to TMZ. Surveillance video released Wednesday allegedly shows Vasquez backhanding the woman in the face and continuing to beat her while dragging her down a stairwell.

Warning: The video below may be upsetting to some. Viewer discretion is advised.

