Harmons Recipe: Irish cheddar potato pie

Irish Cheddar Potato Pie

From Chef Lesli Sommerdorf for Harmons

Serves 4-6

Ingredients:

1 sheet puff pastry, thawed

4 Tbsp butter

1/2 lb thick-cut bacon, chopped

5 new red potatoes, thinly sliced on a mandoline

1/2 onion, thinly sliced

1 Tbsp chopped fresh dill

Salt and freshly ground pepper

1 cup grated Irish Porter Cheddar cheese

1/2 cup half and half

1 Tbsp chopped fresh chives, for garnish

Instructions:

Preheat the oven to 350 degrees.

Place thawed puff pastry sheet in a pie pan and crimp edges and refrigerate.

In a frying pan over medium-high heat, fry the bacon until crisp, about 8 min. Transfer to a paper towel-lined plate. When cool, crumble. Add onions to the oil and cook until translucent and beginning to brown, about 5 min. Transfer onions to a plate to cool.

Sprinkle onions onto the bottom of chilled pie crust. Add potatoes, dill and season with salt and pepper. Sprinkle with bacon and cheese and pour the half & half over ingredients. Bake until tender and golden, about 40 minutes. Sprinkle with chives.

