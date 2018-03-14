Harmons Recipe: Irish cheddar potato pie

Irish Cheddar Potato Pie
From Chef Lesli Sommerdorf for Harmons
Serves 4-6
Ingredients:
1 sheet puff pastry, thawed
4 Tbsp butter
1/2 lb thick-cut bacon, chopped
5 new red potatoes, thinly sliced on a mandoline
1/2 onion, thinly sliced
1 Tbsp chopped fresh dill
Salt and freshly ground pepper
1 cup grated Irish Porter Cheddar cheese
1/2 cup half and half
1 Tbsp chopped fresh chives, for garnish
Instructions:
Preheat the oven to 350 degrees.
Place thawed puff pastry sheet in a pie pan and crimp edges and refrigerate.
In a frying pan over medium-high heat, fry the bacon until crisp, about 8 min. Transfer to a paper towel-lined plate. When cool, crumble. Add onions to the oil and cook until translucent and beginning to brown, about 5 min. Transfer onions to a plate to cool.
Sprinkle onions onto the bottom of chilled pie crust. Add potatoes, dill and season with salt and pepper. Sprinkle with bacon and cheese and pour the half & half over ingredients. Bake until tender and golden, about 40 minutes. Sprinkle with chives.
