Get your family down to the International Sportsmen’s Expo

It's time again for the 20th Annual International Sportsmen's Expo. There are over 400 exhibits, including several family-friendly activities for the kids. There you will find a youth activity fair, casting pond, Yellowstone Bear World, and much more. The expo starts Thursday at Noon and goes until Sunday at 5pm. Tickets are $14 dollars for adults, and free for kids 15 and under or active duty military. For more information go to SportsExpos.com

March 15th Noon -8pm

March 16th Noon-8pm

March 17th 10am-7pm

March 18th 10am-5pm

Mountain America Expo Center, 9575 So. State St., Sandy, UT 84070

