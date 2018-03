LOGAN, Utah – A middle school in Logan is closed Tuesday because of a water main break.

The City of Logan said a water main break on 200 E. near Mt. Logan Middle School has closed the school for the day.

The southbound lane of 200 E. is closed from 800 N. to 900 N.

The city also said a leak near 230 W. 1200 N. has left some residents without water.

Crews are working to make repairs.

