Walmart associates in Utah to receive $6.4 million total in cash bonuses

SALT LAKE CITY – Store associates at Walmart may be getting a bonus of up to $1,000 cash soon, the company announced Tuesday.

The retail giant announced that 890,000 employees received a share of more than $560 million in total cash bonuses nationwide.

“The bonuses, along with an annual pay raise for our hourly field associates, are included in their March 8 paycheck,” the company wrote in a press release.

Walmart operates 59 retail units in the state of Utah.

In January, Walmart announced plans to increase the starting wage of associates to at least $11/hour. The company also expanded maternity and parental leave benefits and began an adoption assistance program of up to $5,000 per child. These changes went into effect Feb. 1.

“Walmart associates earn quarterly bonuses as part of an overall incentive plan designed to reward associates whose stores achieve sales and customer service goals,” the company wrote in a statement. “Hourly associates in Utah earned more than $2 million following Q4 comp sales of 2.6 percent in Walmart U.S.”