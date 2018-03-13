The dangers of E.N.D.S. and what parents should know

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Smoking is extremely dangerous in any form, but when it comes to E.N.D.S., there are some extra dangerous that you should be aware of.

E.N.D.S. are Electronic Nicotine Delivery Systems such as E-Cigarettes, Hookahs, Vapes, Vape Pens, Mods, Tank Systems, and Juuls.

All types of E.N.D.S. consist of E-Juice that contains four basic chemicals: nicotine, propylene glycol, vegetable glycerin and flavoring. While those four ingredients are the most common, there are plenty of harmful chemicals found in E-Juice such as heavy metals, formaldehyde and benzene just to name a few.

Since 2011, Utah's youth use rates with E.N.D.S. have tripled, despite the law prohibiting sales to minors under the age of 19, and according to Alyssa Mitchell of Summit County Health Department, parents should be concerned.

Youth are more likely to use e-cigarettes than any other tobacco product out there on the market. Those who vape are twice as likely to smoke regular cigarettes compared to those who have never vaped. In fact, nearly one-third of teens who used e-cigarettes in the past 30 days have tried a cigarette.

As if the dangers of smoking aren't enough, Summit County Health Department notes that e-juice refills bottles have been measured to contain up to a gram of nicotine which is almost seventeen times the fatal dose for an adult. Little is known about the ingredients of the e-juice safety as far as inhalation, which makes it even more of a danger because adjustments can be made to further increase the nicotine levels, size of vapor clouds, etc.

Alyssa also finds it important to note that e-cigarettes can be used as a delivery system for a large number of drugs besides nicotine including THC and other drugs.

For more information, visit www.summitcountyhealth.org.