Provo photographer pleads guilty for sexually abusing teens during photo shoots

PROVO, Utah – A photographer who was accused of sexually abusing teen males during photo shoots pleaded guilty to several charges Monday as part of a plea agreement.

Kyle Navarette, 32, was charged with one first-degree felony count of forcible sodomy, four second-degree felony counts of forcible sexual abuse, four counts of unlawful sexual activity with a minor, four counts of unlawful sexual conduct with 16 or 17-year-old, and five counts of sexual exploitation of a minor in Dec. of 2017.

Navarette used social media sites like Twitter and Instagram to look for models for his photography company called IslandBoys Photos.

Police say two of the teens were asked to model nude and all of them were asked to pose in their underwear. The alleged victims said Navarrete said he needed to touch or adjust their genitals to make the photos look good.

Navarette pleaded guilty to two felony counts of sexual exploitation of a minor, and four misdemeanor counts of unlawful sexual conduct with a 16- or 17-year-old as part of the plea.

In exchange for the plea, prosecutors dropped several charges.

Navarette faces a prison term of one to 15 years for each felony count and up to a year for each misdemeanor. His sentencing was set for April 23 in 4th District Court.