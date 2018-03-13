× Pioneer Theater Company announced 2018-2019 season

SALT LAKE CITY – The Pioneer Theater Company announced its’ 2018-2019 season Tuesday with six plays.

The season will include a total of five Tony Award winners, a winner of the Grammy for Best Musical Theater Album and the 2017 Pulitzer Prize winner for Drama.

The season will open with the regional premiere of “Oslo” by J.T. Rogers, winner of the 2017 Tony Award for Best Play.

In Oct., the Stephen Sondheim musical “Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street” will open, followed by a sequel to Jane Austin’s “Pride and Prejudice,” “Miss Bennet: Christmas at Pemberley.”

In Jan. 2019 the company will present “The Lion in Winter,” followed by the musical love story “Once,” which won the Tony Award for Best Musical in 2012.

“Sweat,” the 2017 winner of the Pulitzer Prize for Drama, written by Lynn Nottage will follow, and the season will conclude with the wildly popular musical “Grease.”

“What most excited me about this season is that it brings a little bit of everything to our audiences,” said Artistic Director Karen Azenberg.

The theater announced that it will continue to present its concert production, as well as its’ new play reading series. Titles and schedules for both events will be announced at a later date, the company said.

Tickets range from $44-$66 for musicals and $30-$45 for non-musicals.

“Packages and passes range in price from $150 to $325 and include the best seats and discounts, as well as the convenience of exchange privileges and other benefits,” the Pioneer Theater Company wrote.

For season tickets, contact Pioneer Theatre Company’s Box Office at 801-581-6961 or visit online at www.pioneertheatre.org.