One dead, two injured in Highland crash

HIGHLAND, Utah — A woman died and two drivers were hospitalized Monday night after a crash in Highland.

According to Lone Peak Police, the crash occurred around 9 p.m. at 5300 W and 11000 N. Police said a pickup truck traveling west on Timpanogos Hwy. struck a sedan that was making a left turn from Timpanogos Hwy. to Alpine Hwy.

"This is a busy intersection. It's not uncommon to us to have these major accidents," said Sgt. Charlie Thurston, Lone Peak Police Department.

Emergency crews took the drivers of both vehicles to a hospital. A passenger in the sedan died at the scene.

Police closed the intersection for several hours as they conducted an investigation.

The woman who died in the crash has not been identified.