× Officer involved shooting reported in Sandy

SANDY, Utah – Law enforcement sources confirmed that police are investigating an officer-involved shooting that happened in Sandy Tuesday afternoon.

According Sgt. Jason Nielson with the Sandy Police Department, the incident happened at the 9000 S. TRAX station.

Nielson said that it was not a Sandy officer that was involved in the incident. He could not confirm which law enforcement agency was involved in the shooting.

Injuries were unknown at the time of this report.

Fox 13 has a crew on the way to the scene and will update this story as more information becomes available.