Man arrested after SWAT team responds to Murray domestic dispute

MURRAY, Utah – A man is in custody after the SWAT team was called in for a domestic dispute near 6600 S. 600 E. in Murray.

Authorities said someone reported the incident just before 5 a.m.

Officials said the suspect, Garry Douglas Smith, may have had access to guns so the SWAT team responded.

Police closed 6600 S. until Smith peacefully surrendered.

The roads have since reopened.