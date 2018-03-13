× I-15 reopens after multiple cars hit treadmill on highway in Salt Lake

SALT LAKE CITY – Interstate 15 is back open after a crash involving a treadmill and multiple cars.

The Utah Highway Patrol said a truck carrying an unrestrained treadmill hit a barrier on the collector ramp at 1700 S., sending the exercise device over the barrier onto I-15.

Troopers said at least eight cars hit the treadmill at 9 p.m.

The truck hit the left barrier, traveled across the lane and hit the right barrier, stopping the truck.

Officials are investigating why the driver lost control.

The driver and the baby inside the pickup truck were not wearing seat belts and suffered minor injuries.

Troopers said the driver could face charges for not wearing a seat belt and not securing the treadmill.