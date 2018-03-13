How strength training could benefit you at any age

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Exercise and fitness don't have an age limit. Just because you may be above age 50 doesn't mean that you can't still lift weights and train with the best of them.

James Hogan is a fitness expert and personal trainer who specializes in strength training. If you ask James and half his clientele, there's no such thing as being too old. James works with a multitude of older clients to keep them active, healthy and improve their overall health and wellness.

Strength training stresses not only the energy system but the muscular system as well. It can help improve your overall physical well-being by reducing the risk of obesity, osteoporosis and chronic diseases like heart disease, arthritis and type ll diabetes. It also can help improve your mental well-being, sleep patterns and even reduce depression.

According to James, you're constantly losing strength as you age and you're losing power almost twice as fast. Between the ages of 50 and 89, strength decreases at an average rate of two percent per year and explosive lower-limb power decreases at a rate of three and a half percent per year.

Power is one of the major variables associated with independence, fall prevention and rehabilitation following injury. So, ultimately, older clients who train for power will be more independent, fall less often and get better faster after an injury. If you're not working on keeping your strength in its best state, you're at a higher risk of injuries, tears and dangerous falls.

If you're interested in strength training or other forms of personal training, you can contact James Hogan at jimmy33hogan@gmail.com.