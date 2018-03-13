Hatch pushes bill to prevent school violence

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SALT LAKE CITY - Senator Orrin Hatch of Utah held a press conference with the father and brother of a shooting victim to draw attention to the Student Teachers Officers and Parents (STOP) School Violence Prevention Act of 2018.

"It's a historic involvement of a billion dollars in School Safety infrastructure," Hatch said in brief remarks before introducing several co-sponsors.

The STOP School Violence Prevention Act authorizes 100 million dollars of grants a year, administered by the Justice Department, to train students, school staff, and police to identify signs of violence and intervene.

At the press conference, Ryan Petty talked about his daughter Alaina, who was shot and killed at Marjorie Stoneman Douglas High School.

"I didn't get a chance that morning to say goodbye to my daughter, but I'm here today to make sure that I'm one of the last fathers who has to bury a daughter, son or loved one from a senseless act of violence in a school," Petty said.

Hatch has 36 cosponsors for the Act, including both of Florida's Senators, Republican Marco Rubio, and Democrat Bill Nelson.