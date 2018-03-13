× Authorities seize $1.25 million worth of meth following police chase near St. George

ST. GEORGE, Utah – Authorities in Washington County seized approximately 25 pounds of methamphetamine with a street value of $1.25 million during a traffic stop Saturday on I-15, the St.George News reported.

According to a probable cause statement filed by the Utah Highway Patrol (UHP), a trooper was advised that Arizona authorities were in pursuit of a vehicle that was about to cross the Utah-Arizona border.

The Driver of the vehicle, 42-year-old Ronald L. Slate of Plattsmouth, Nebraska, exited I-15 after crossing into Utah and continued east on State Route 7 before coming to a stop.

Authorities placed Slate under arrest and located 25 pounds of meth on the front seat of the car, the probable cause statement said.

Slate was transported and booked into the Washington County Purgatory Correctional Facility. He was charged with felony drug possession with intent to distribute, felony failure to stop at law enforcement, and a misdemeanor count of driving with a denied license.