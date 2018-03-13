Are you getting enough of these important nutrients in your diet?

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Nutrition can be a tricky and confusing thing. Just like every other aspect of health and fitness, it's customized to the individual person and differs depending on their needs.

While there's not necessarily a "right" or "wrong" way, registered dietitian nutritionist Ashley Lee has some important nutrition tips for people to follow.

One of the biggest nutrient needs for people is Vitamin D. According to Ashley, this is important specifically to older individuals because it helps maintain bone health, which can help in preventing or decreasing the risk of dangerous falls or bone breaks. The biggest source of Vitamin D can be found in the sun, but with Utah's weather, that can be hard to come by sometimes, which is why Ashley recommends getting it from various types of fortified milk, dairy or even fortified cereals.

Another big nutrition necessity is making sure you get enough B12. This can be found in lean meats and fish. A lack of B12 could make you feel tired, groggy and like you're lacking energy.

It's especially important for people to make sure that they maintain increased potassium and reduced sodium levels to prevent heart disease. Also remember to watch out for saturated and trans fats, get lots of fiber to stay regular and make sure you drink plenty of water. Lastly, Ashley says to eat plenty of fruits and vegetables and make sure to get your exercise in.

If you have questions about nutrition or specific needs, you can contact Ashley at ashleylee1357@gmail.com.