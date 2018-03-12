Wrong way driver causes head-on collision on Mountain View Corridor

WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah – A driver traveling the wrong way on Mountain View Corridor Monday evening caused a head-on collision, police say.

The crash occurred around 6:50 p.m. in the southbound lanes of UT 85, also known as the Mountain View Corridor, near 4500 S.

According Lt. Amy Maurer with the West Valley City Police Department, one vehicle was traveling northbound in the southbound lanes, which resulted in the collision.

“Both vehicles had one occupant, and both occupants of the vehicles were transported to an area hospital via ambulance. When they were transported they were transported in critical [condition],” Maurer said.

Maurer stated that there may have been some confusion in which lane was correct by the driver traveling in the wrong direction.

“The speeds out here are obviously increased,” Maurer said. “So to have a fatal accident out here with a head-on collision is very surprising.”

