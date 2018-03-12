Jess Dwyer of the Salt Lake Chapter of the International Dark Sky Association talks about why it is important to preserve the darkness of night and how light pollution could be affecting your health. For more on how you can help preserve the night sky go to darkskyslc.org
What is light pollution and why it could be hurting you
-
Torrey earns Utah’s first International Dark Sky community designation
-
Learn how to do astrophotography
-
The 2017 supermoon: How to see it and get the best photo
-
Bright lights have dark impact on song birds migrating through Utah
-
Utah lawmakers hear feedback from SLC residents on inland port plan
-
-
The Geminid meteor shower is upon us and might be one of the best ever
-
Loud noise, bright flash lights up Midwest sky, scaring residents
-
Parents speak after 6-year-old with autism rescued in remote area of Iron County
-
Strange reason for power problems across valley during storm
-
How polluted is your neighborhood? New research lets you see
-
-
Flashing light, loud ‘boom’ over Michigan may have been a meteor
-
Residents of Herriman neighborhood upset as street lights remain dark for months
-
Lunar trifecta: Rare ‘super blue blood moon’ will light the sky this week