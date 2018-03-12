× West Valley teacher pleads no contest in child pornography ‘scrapbook’ case

WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah – A former middle school teacher at American Preparatory Academy in West Valley City pleaded no contest to four counts of sexual exploitation of a minor and three counts of accessing pornographic material while on school property Thursday.

Michael Scott Hatfield was arrested in April of 2017 after police say he was caught covering cameras, and masturbating while in his classroom.

“According to [a] statement, school administrators also provided police with a black bag retrieved from Hatfield’s classroom,” Fox 13 reported. “The bag, police said, contained a commercial pornography DVD, a bottle of lotion and two photo albums containing pornographic photos of both children and adults.”

Hatfield is set to be sentenced on May 1, 2018. He faces anywhere from four to 63 years in prison for his charges.