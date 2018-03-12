Three men arrested in Midvale kidnapping

MIDVALE, Utah – Unified Police have arrested three suspects accused of kidnapping a 30-year-old man in Midvale.

The victim was able to escape and call police, which led to the arrests of 44-year-old Gilbert Garcia, 61-year-old Jack Ables and 26-year-old Mitchell Decora.

Officers said the victim called police March 10 to report his security camera was stolen.

Police said the victim alleged the suspects live upstairs in the same apartment complex.

The victim told police when he confronted the neighbors, they slammed the apartment door behind him and held him with a knife to his throat.

He told police the suspects threatened his life unless he dropped the theft case.

From there, the victim told police the suspects forced him into an orange 2008 Cadillac CTS.

The victim was able to unlock the back door and jump from the car during the ride.

He has minor injuries.

On March 11, police found the suspects’ car at the Wasatch Club Apartments in Midvale near 6960 State St.

Police arrested all three suspects for aggravated kidnapping, aggravated assault, aggravated robbery, theft and threats.