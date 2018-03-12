Rep. Mia Love files for re-election in Utah

SALT LAKE CITY – Rep. Mia Love (R-UT) officially filed for re-election Monday.

Love will be running to stay in Utah’s 4th district congressional seat. She will be campaigning against Salt Lake County Mayor Ben McAdams, a Democrat, who announced he will also be running to represent Utah.

“I’ve been laser-focused on listening to and representing the needs of the 4th district. We’ve tackled tax reform, passed legislation to help rural economies and every step of the way fought for the sanctity of life,” Love said in a statement. “I am passionate about running because I’m proud of the work we’ve done but know there is much still left to be accomplished.”

Love ripped into McAdams in her statement Monday, saying that Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) would keep him “square in line behind her.”

McAdams announced he was running for 4th Congressional District in Oct. 2017. Since his announcement, a national GOP group launched a website going after McAdams.