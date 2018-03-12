Tina Jones an empowerment coach shares her tips for how to empower your self into a better state of mind.
- Stuff happens to us (what is happening) and we make it mean something about us. We tell a story about it and the story is what creates our emotional states. Stop telling the old story and create a new one.
- You are the producer of your internal theater. Take charge. Reproduce old movies. I can help you do that and teach you how to do this for yourself.
- Stepping out of the story. I tell clients that your healing or happy emotions are not in telling the story over and over. It is creating a new story for you.
- Resourceful states and un-resourceful ways of being (emotions) and how we can learn to access positive states quickly. I call this “Activate your Superpowers” We can do a demo. I use the visual of having the person remember a scene from The Incredible. This shifts them into a fun playful mood before we even do the short process.
- By asking the question “How would you like to feel?” I have the client shift into asking a positive question. What does this question do for you? How it can quickly shift your emotional state. Other questions that help shift emotions.
- How routines and rituals cause an emotional state to stick with us longer. I support you to create a practice or routine that supports you in feeling the emotions that you do want to feel.
For more information on Tina or to get tickets to the Empower You Expo go to empoweryouexpo.com.