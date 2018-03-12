× ‘Stench’ from West Jordan home leads to child abuse arrest

WEST JORDAN, Utah – A West Jordan woman was arrested on child abuse charges Friday after officers noticed a stench of rotting food coming from inside a home.

Yessica Del Carmen Salcido, 29, was charged with one count of child abuse.

According to an affidavit of probable cause released in Salt Lake City Third District Court, officers responded to the report of a domestic disturbance in progress.

When they arrived, no one answered the door.

Police said that while knocking on the home’s door, it came open.

“The stench of rotting food came from inside,” the probable cause statement said. “While calling out, a child was peaking his head out of a room and would not respond.”

Officers entered the home where they said that encountered, “deplorable and unsafe conditions inside the home.”

Two children, ages 4 and 10, were reportedly located in a “filthy” and cluttered bedroom that smelled of urine and stale food.

The probable cause statement said that this was the sixth call for service in the home in the past nine days.

Officers said they learned a similar situation had happened the day before but the mother was not home at the time of the incident.

After a short time, police said Salcido arrived at the home and “was disheveled and appeared to be under the influence of drugs.”

Officers who were on scene at prior incidents stated Salcido looked more impaired than she had been on prior occasions.

“Considering the totality of the situation, AP [Salcido] was creating a condition which imperils the child’s health and welfare,” the probable cause statement said.